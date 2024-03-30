Jailed former CM Hemant Soren’s wife Kalpana meets Sunita Kejriwal in Delhi

New Delhi: Jailed former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren’s wife Kalpana Soren met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal at the latter’s residence in New Delhi on Saturday. Kalpana Soren arrived at Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence and extended solidarity to Sunita Kejriwal.

Soon after the two met, Delhi minister Atishi took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and said, “BJP should be scared when they see this video of two strong women, who have not been intimidated by the brute power of central agencies used against their husbands, who were heading democratically elected governments. I salute @KejriwalSunita and Kalpana Soren for their strength and courage!”

After meeting, Kalpana Soren had spoken to Sunita Kejriwal following the Enforcement Directorate’s crackdown on Arvind Kejriwal. Kalpana additionally said that she could understand whatever Sunita Kejriwal is going through.

It is worth mentioning here that Arvind Kejriwal is presently under Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in the money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy for Delhi. A court on Thursday extended his ED custody till April 1.

Following the arrest, Sunita Kejriwal, on Friday (March 29) released a video message and launched an online campaign ‘Kejriwal Ko Aashirwad’.

She announced a WhatsApp campaign to rally support for her husband and she shared a number, 8297324624 and asked the citizens to send messages to him.

#WATCH | Kalpana Soren, the wife of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader and former CM Hemant Soren meets Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. pic.twitter.com/SVLAkLCpbW — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2024

