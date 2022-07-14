Jahangirpuri violence case: Delhi Police likely to file charge sheet today

New Delhi: The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police is likely to file a charge sheet in the Jahangirpuri violence case, sources said on Thursday.

The Delhi Police have arrested 37 people so far and the charge sheet will mention the names of the conspirators.

Sources privy to the investigation informed that the charge sheet will be over 2000 pages in which three persons have been named as the prime accused.

“Tarbez, Irshfil and Mohammed Ansar are the main accused among 37. Irshfil is on the run in the case. We will furnish it before the Rohini Court,” the source said.

The charge sheet will be filed under sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 353, 332, 323, 427, 436, 307, 120B IPC read with 27 Arms Act.

The Delhi Police will present video evidence to prove the case of the prosecution.

On April 16, clashes broke out between two groups of people, belonging to different communities, during a Shobha Yatra procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area. As many as eight police personnel and a civilian sustained injuries in the violence