ISRO scientist N. Valarmathi, voice behind Chandrayaan 3 launch countdown passes away

Chennai: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist N. Valarmathi, who lent her voice to the Chandrayaan 3 launch countdown has passed away due to cardiac arrest. She died on Saturday evening in Chennai.

Her last countdown took place on July 14, 2023, during the launch of Chandrayaan 3 from the Satish Dhawan space centre in Sriharikota.

Valarmathi’s distinctive voice and calm demeanour had become synonymous with ISRO’s space endeavours, reassuring the nation during critical rocket launches. Her contribution to India’s space programme has been significant, and she will be remembered for her dedication and expertise in the field.

Condoling her demise, Dr. PV Venkitakrishnan, a former director at ISRO, said on X (formerly Twitter): “The voice of Valarmathi Madam will not be there for the countdowns of future missions of ISRO from Sriharikota. Chandrayaan-3 was her final countdown announcement. An unexpected demise. Feel so sad. Pranams!”

On August 23, Chandrayaan 3’s lander module, comprising Vikram’s lander and the Pragyan rover, safely touched down on the lunar surface. The landing also made the country the first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth’s natural satellite.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, ISRO said the Pragyan rover on the moon had been put to sleep. The space agency hopes to wake it up after 14 days.