IRCTC to allow passengers to book online tickets for their pets

Indian Railways will soon allow passengers to order tickets for their pets online. The Ministry of Railways issued a proposal in an effort to make it simpler for visitors to bring their dogs along on train journeys. But this might change soon, as Indian Railways is working to find a solution to this.

Earlier, pet owners had to book 1st Class AC tickets, cabins, or coupes and reserve the whole coupe by visiting the parcel booking counters on the platforms on the day of travel.

In the second-class luggage and brake van, passengers were also permitted to transport their four-legged companions in a box. However, they found this procedure extremely inconvenient, and the Ministry of Railways intends to begin online ticket booking for pets as a solution to this problem.

The Ministry of Railways has proposed providing pets travelling on trains in the AC-1 class with an online booking option. The TTEs were given the authority to book pets on board in the proposal. Additionally, the ministry hopes that the procedure will make it simpler and more comfortable for passengers to travel with pets.

The Statesman reports that the Railway Board has requested software modifications from CRIS (Centre for Railway Information Systems) in order to launch the IRCTC website’s online booking feature. In addition, the report stated that once the online service begins, passengers will be able to book pet tickets online via laptop or mobile device on the IRCTC website following the preparation of the train’s initial chart.

Before travelling with your pet on Indian railways, follow these guidelines: Notably, these guidelines apply regardless of whether you book the ticket at the counter or through an online facility.

You must bring your dog to the luggage office at least three hours before the train’s departure for booking, whether you have a PRS ticket or an online ticket from IRCTC.

You must pay the applicable baggage fees if you carry your dog with you in AC First Class or First Class Coupe.

You cannot carry your dog in the AC2 tier, AC3 tier, AC Chair Car, Sleeper Class, or Second-Class compartments. If other passengers complain, your dog will be moved to the guard’s van without a refund.

You must have a certificate from a veterinarian that specifies the breed, colour, and gender of your dog for booking.

You are solely responsible for the safe transport of your dog. You must provide water and food for your dog during the journey.

You can carry puppies in a basket in any accommodation class.