International Yoga Day 2023: Gujarat gearing up for Guinness record as over 1 lakh people to join session

Surat: Gujarat’s Surat is gearing up for the mega celebration of the ninth edition of International Yoga Day on Wednesday where more than 1.25 lakh people are expected to perform yoga together along a 12 km stretch. The session will be marked in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address the people virtually during the yoga session.

While speaking with the media, Gujarat Yoga Board chairman Shishpal Rajput said, “On Wednesday morning, yoga will be performed by people in 18,000 villages of 33 districts in Gujarat. Teams of the Guinness Book of World Records have also reached Surat to record the event. The event will start at 7.00 am and culminate at 7.45 am. Over 150 instructors will remain present in each block on stage and perform asanas. Over 20 different asanas will be performed by the enthusiasts.”

People including members of business associations and NGOs, students from schools and colleges, MLAs, MPs, police officials, and government officials will be present in the mega yoga session. Attendees will be wearing wristbands with QR codes. Over 125 blocks — each to accommodate 1,000 yoga performers — have been marked. Each block will have an instructor and LED screens with sound systems, added Rajput.