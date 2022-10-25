International wildlife racket busted, 5 common spotted Cuscus seized in Chennai

Chennai: As many as five exotic animals hidden inside a check-in-baggage were seized by the Custom officers of Chennai on Tuesday. The rare animals that have been seized are identified as Dwarf and Common spotted Cuscus.

As per reports, the exotic animals were seized from a passenger from his check-in baggage who arrived from Bangkok, Thailand today.

Reports further say that all the Cuscus were deported to Thailand and the said passenger was arrested.

Chennai Customs Department took to Twitter and informed about the incident. The Twitter post by Chennai Customs reads, “On 23.10.22, Custom officers seized/detained 5Nos. of Dwarf and Common spotted Cuscus concealed inside check-in baggage from a pax who arrived from Bangkok. All the Cuscus were deported to Thailand as advised by AQ authorities. Pax arrested.”

The common spotted cuscus is also known as the white cuscus. It is a cuscus, a marsupial. This exotic animal has a round head, small hidden ears, thick fur, and a tail that helps in climbing.