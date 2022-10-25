International wildlife racket busted, 5 common spotted Cuscus seized in Chennai

By Himanshu 0
common spotted Cuscus seized in Chennai
Photo: Twitter/ @ChennaiCustoms

Chennai: As many as five exotic animals hidden inside a check-in-baggage were seized by the Custom officers of Chennai on Tuesday. The rare animals that have been seized are identified as Dwarf and Common spotted Cuscus.

As per reports, the exotic animals were seized from a passenger from his check-in baggage who arrived from Bangkok, Thailand today.

Reports further say that all the Cuscus were deported to Thailand and the said passenger was arrested.

Chennai Customs Department took to Twitter and informed about the incident. The Twitter post by Chennai Customs reads, “On 23.10.22, Custom officers seized/detained 5Nos. of Dwarf and Common spotted Cuscus concealed inside check-in baggage from a pax who arrived from Bangkok. All the Cuscus were deported to Thailand as advised by AQ authorities. Pax arrested.”

The common spotted cuscus is also known as the white cuscus. It is a cuscus, a marsupial. This exotic animal has a round head, small hidden ears, thick fur, and a tail that helps in climbing.

 

You might also like
Nation

700 shops burnt to ashes as fire breaks out in Arunachal Pradesh

Nation

Coimbatore car blast: NIA, TN Police suspect SL Easter bombings-like terror plan

Nation

Watch: Chattisgarh CM Baghel gets whipped as part of ritual on ‘Gauri-Gaura…

Nation

Woman falls in the gap between train and platform in Bihar, RPF officer saves her

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.