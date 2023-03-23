Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Infant dies from getting crushed under police boot in Jharkhand, fir filed against cops

The incident occurred at Koshodinghi village when police personnel went to the house to arrest two persons in connection with a case

Ranchi: In a very shocking incident, a newborn infant died allegedly after being crushed under police boots during a raid in Jaharkhand’s Giridih district on Wednesday. Later, an FIR was lodged against six policemen and five of them were suspended.

The alleged incident occurred at Koshodinghi village under Deori police station when police personnel went to the house to arrest two persons in connection with a case.

Prima facie, external injuries have not been found on the baby’s body. It has been sent for postmortem examination.

The SP said four to five police personnel had gone to execute non-bailable warrants against Bhushan Pandey, grandfather of the deceased infant, and another person.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren ordered a probe into the incident after a video went viral in which Bhushan Pandey, is seen alleging that police personnel raided their home at 3.20 am, and they opened the door using force when it was not opened.

