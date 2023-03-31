Indore temple stepwell collapse: Death toll rises to 35

Indore: The death toll in the Indore temple stepwell roof collapse rose to 35 on Friday, informs Collector Dr. Ilayaraja. T on Friday.

“A total of 35 people died, one missing and 14 people have been rescued. Two people returned home safely after getting treatment. The search operation to trace persons reported missing is underway,” Indore Collector said. “The 18 hours long rescue operation started at around 12:30 on Thursday, and is still ongoing,” Collector Ilayaraja. T added.

At the time of the incident, more than 100 devotees were offering prayers at the Beleshawar Mahadev Jhulelal temple in Indore on the occasion of Ram Navami, when the stepwell caved in.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday ordered an inquiry and also gave Rs 5 lakh as relief for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister Chouhan to take stock of the situation. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, “Extremely pained by the mishap in Indore. Spoke to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and took an update on the situation. The State Government is spearheading rescue and relief work at a quick pace. My prayers are with all those affected and their families.”