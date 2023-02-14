Air India to buy 250 Airbus Aircraft, announces N Chandrasekaran

New Delhi: Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran made an announcement on Tuesday that Air India has signed a deal to buy 250 Airbus from France.

According to Chandrasekaran, Air India will acquire 250 Airbus aircraft as part of the deal. These aircraft will include 40 wide-body A350s and 210 A320neos.

Addressing the event, Prime Minister Modi said the deal reflects the deepening ties between India and France, as well as the successes and aspirations of India’s civil aviation sector. He said India and France are positively contributing to issues ranging from security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region to global food security and health security.

“Many new opportunities are opening up in aerospace manufacturing under India’s ‘Make in India-Make for the World’ vision,” the prime minister added.

Meanwhile, during the virtual meeting, Macron said Airbus has been contributing to the outstanding development of India. “There’s a deep commitment in France, provided the state-of-the-art and most efficient technology available to India, and to be part of the made-in-India strategy.”

Tata Group has taken a number of steps to bring Air India back to life ever since it purchased the financially troubled airline from the government in January 2022.

More than 17 years ago, Air India, which was previously owned by the government, purchased new aircraft.

The airline recently placed a $10.8 billion order for 111 planes, including 68 from Boeing and 43 from Airbus. In 2005, the order was placed.