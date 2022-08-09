India’s most expensive rakhi costs a whopping amount of Rs. 5 lakhs; know details

Gujarat: As Rakshabandhan approaches, the streets are crowded with shops selling rakhis of various collections, ranging from thread rakhis to rakhis made of gold, silver, platinum, and diamonds. Meanwhile, a shop in Gujarat’s Surat has grabbed the interest of netizens by selling one of the most expensive rakhis in India, valued at Rs 5 lakh.

According to Deepak Bhai Choksi, the owner of the jewellery shop selling this expensive rakhi, stated, “The rakhis prepared by us can also be worn as ornaments after Rakshabandhan.” Every year, we try to celebrate this holy festival in a different way.

A local customer, Simran Singh, said, “Different types of rakhis have been made in a jeweller’s showroom in Surat from gold, silver, and platinum.” Rakhis ranging in price from Rs 400 to Rs 5 lakh have been prepared for the Rakshabandhan festival in this showroom.

Earlier, sisters only used to tie Rakhi made of silk thread on the wrists of their brothers to celebrate the Rakshabandhan festival. While in some rural areas, this tradition is still honed, many chose to go for the expensive metal rakhis. Amid this, Deepak Bhai’s gold substitute for the cotton band has netizens shocked over its price.