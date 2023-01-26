India’s first nasal COVID-19 vaccine iNCOVACC launched

New-Delhi: Bharat Biotech’s nasal Covid vaccine iNCOVACC was launched by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh.

It is India’s first made nasal vaccine against Covid-19 iNCOVACC.

The vaccine will be available to the government for Rs 325 per dose, while it will cost Rs 800 to private hospitals.

The Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh, Dr Krishna Ella, Executive Chairman , Bharat Biotech and Suchitra Ellla, Joint Managing Director, Bharat Biotech were present on the launching occassion.

The nasal vaccine has been developed in partnership with Washington University St Louis, which has designed and developed and evaluated it in preclinical studies for efficacy.

One can book an appointment for the intranasal vaccine dose by visiting the CoWin website, according to vaccine maker Bharat Biotech.

Earlier this month, Bharat Biotech had received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) for the use of heterologous booster doses of iNCOVACC.