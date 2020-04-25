covid19 india
Image Credit: IANS

India’s COVID-19 tally mounts to 24,506, while deaths reach 775

By IANS
New Delhi:The total number of coronavirus cases in India reached 24,506 on Saturday, including foreign nationals, with 18,668 active cases, while the death toll has increased to 775, the Union Health Ministry said.

The Health Ministry said in its daily update said of the 775 deaths, the highest — 301 — was reported from Maharashtra, followed by Gujarat with 127 fatalities.

“A total of 5,062 patients have been cured and discharged,” the Ministry said.

Maharashtra remained the worst hit state with total number of positive cases rising to 6,817, followed by Gujarat at 2,815 cases, Delhi at 2,514 cases and Rajasthan at 2,034 cases, according to the data.

