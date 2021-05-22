Indians Inoculated With Covaxin May Not Be Allowed For Foreign Trips

New Delhi: Indians who have been inoculated with Covaxin jabs manufactured by Bharat Biotech may not be able to travel abroad as and when the countries roll out their travel policies as it has not been listed under the World Health Organization’s Emergency Use Listing (EUL).

According to reports, most countries are either considering the vaccines approved by their own regulatory agencies or those on the WHO’s EUL.

Covid vaccines including Covishield by Serum Institute of India, Moderna, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm / BBIP, Janssen (US and Netherlands) have already been listed in the World Health Organization’s Emergency Use List.

However, Bharat Biotech has submitted its Expression of Interest (EOI) to include itself in this list.

WHO informed that a meeting shall be held in May-June following which Bharat Biotech need to submit the dossier after which it shall be considered whether to include Covaxin in the list. Each step shall take few weeks to complete, added WHO.