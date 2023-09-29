Indian railways to change timings of 182 trains from October 1, check details

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Indian Railways is all set to implement changes in the timing of 182 trains. The new train timings will be in effect from October 1, 2023. The update will primarily impact trains operating in the Northern and North Easter railway sectors.

Reports from reliable sources indicate that the Indian Railways will soon announce the latest All India Railways timetable, which has been meticulously prepared to enhance the efficiency of train operations. The official release of this new timetable has been scheduled for September 30, 2023.

Under this revised schedule, the arrival and departure timings of total 182 trains will undergo modifications, with adjustments ranging from 5 minutes to one hour. This change in operating hours will be seen in effect from October 1.

Bareilly, which is a key railway junction, will witness alterations in schedules of 182 trains. These trains run through various lines, including the Bareilly-Chandausi line and the Tanakpur-Kasganj line. This will even include the Northern and Northeastern Railway’s Delhi-Lucknow main line.

It is to be noted that 62 of these trains will be operating on a daily basis, while others will be passing through Bareilly between one to four days a week. The revised timetable also introduces a new train route connecting Lucknow and Anand Vihar.

Reports from reliable sources even say that the proposed changes also increase the speed of some trains along with the addition of new stops.

Furthermore, the revised timetable proposal also allocates a specific time window for the Moradabad Railway division to introduce a new train route running from Bhavnagar to Haridwar. With several trains expected to run at an increased speed, scheduling adjustments are likely to be made ranging between two to one hours.