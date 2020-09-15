Indian man found bag full of gold and cash in Dubai
Pic Credit: gulfnews.com

Indian man found bag full of gold and cash in Dubai, then this is what he did

By KalingaTV Bureau

Dubai: An Indian citizen found a bag full of 14 thousand dollars cash and 2 lakh dirhams worth of gold but returned it to the police. The Dubai Police has rewarded him for returning the cash and valuables.

According to reports, Dubai police praised resident Retesh James Gupta for his honesty for being responsible resident.

Brigadier Yousef Abdullah Salim Al Adidi, Director of Al Qusais Police Station also gave him a certificate of appreciation.

More details about where Gupta found the bag and whether the owner got it back is yet to be known.

