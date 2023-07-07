Indian Coast Guard rescues brain stroke hit man from Lakshadweep

New Delhi: The Indian Coast Guard on Friday successfully evacuated a brain stroke hit man fom Lakshadweep Group of Islands in extreme weather conditions.

After getting information from the Lakshadweep administration that they require assistance to rescue a person who had suffered brain stroke, Indian Coast Guard swung to action and went on to rescue the victim.

Following the rescue, the patient was shifted to Agatti airport.

He is being brought to Kochi and will be shifted to a hospital, said Manoj Baadkar, Inspector General, Indian Coast Guard, reported ANI in a tweet.

Indian Coast Guard did a ‘splendid job’ in the rough weather by evacuating the man and sending him to the hospital.

