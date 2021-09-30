Indian Army SCC Technical Recruitment 2021: Application invited for new vacancies; Check eligibility and other details

Indian Army has invited application for the recruitment to various Tech and Non-Tech (Non-UPSC) posts through 58th Short Service Commission (Tech) Men (April 2022) and 29th Short Service Commission (Tech) Women Course (April 2022) including widows of Defence Personnel.

Course will commence in April 2022 at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Interested and eligible applicants can apply for the posts through online mode as per prescribed format.

The online applications link is now open for candidates at joinindianarmy.nic.in. The last date to apply for the posts is 28th October 2021.

The vacancy details, exam dates and other details that a candidate required at the time of the registration are given below. Candidates are advised to go through the notification before applying to any post. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for further updates.

Important Dates for Indian Army SSC Technical Recruitment 2021

Commencement of submission of online application – September 28, 2021

Last Date of submission of online application – October 28, 2021

Vacancy Details for Indian Army SSC Technical Recruitment 2021

SSC (Tech)-58 Men – 175 Posts

SSCW (Tech)-29 Women – 14 Posts

Widows of Defence Personnel Only – 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Army SSC Technical Recruitment 2021

Educational Qualification:

The applicants should have done an Engineering Degree course or are in the final year of the Engineering Degree course are eligible to apply.

Age Limit

For SSC(Tech)- 58 Men and SSCW(Tech)- 29 Women – 20 to 27 years as on Apr 01, 2022. (Candidates born between 02 Apr 95 and 01 Apr 2002, both days inclusive)

For widows of Defence Personnel who Died in Harness Only – SSCW (Non-Tech) [Non-UPSC] and SSCW(Tech) – A maximum of 35 years of age as on as on 01 Apr 2022.

Selection Criteria

The candidates will be selected on the basis of shortlisting of applications, medical exams and SSB interviews.

How to apply for Indian Army SSC Technical Recruitment 2021?

Interested and eligible job seekers can register themselves through the online mode at joinindianarmy.nic.in from 28th September to 28th October 2021. The candidates can know more information about the recruitment by reading all details from the official notification.

Important Links

Indian Army SSC Technical Recruitment Notification PDF

Indian Army SSC Online Application 2021 – activated

Official Website