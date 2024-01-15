Indian Army Day celebrated on January 15, CDS General Anil Chauhan extends wishes

New Delhi: Today marks the 76th year of Indian Army Day. Every year, January 15 is celebrated as the Indian Army day to mark the anniversary of the Indian Army’s first Commander-in-chief Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa. He became the first leader of the Indian Army on January 15, 1949.

On this occasion, the Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan extended wishes to officers of all ranks of the Indian Army.

CDS General Anil Chauhan wrote in his message, “On the occasion of 76th Army Day 2024, I extend my greetings to all ranks of the Indian Army, Veterans and Veer Naris. Your unwavering dedication, invincible attitude and indomitable spirit are the bedrock of our nation’s security.”

In his message he said, “To the brave men and women in uniform, your commitment to safeguarding our borders and preserving the ideals of our great nation is truly commendable. Your courage, sacrifices, and professionalism exemplify the highest standards of military ethos. As we celebrate this day, let us reflect on the legacy of our armed forces, a legacy etched in honor, valour, and steadfast commitment to duty.”

He also expressed his confidence in the Army saying that they will surely continue to fulfil their duties towards the nation.

On Indian Army day 2024, a special parade will take place in the presence of several dignitaries. Therein, the Chief of Indian Army will also be seen taking the salute. The parade will be led by the Central Command of the Army in Lucknow.