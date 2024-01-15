BSP to fight 2024 Lok Sabha elections alone, confirms party chief Mayawati

New Delhi: In recent news, the BSP (Bahujan Samajh Party) Chief Mayawati said that she will be fighting the Lok Sabha elections for 2024 alone. She further stated that her party will not be going in alliance with anyone.

Meanwhile, she did not completely rule out the option of post-poll alliance. She said, “BSP will not go in alliance with anyone but the option is open for post-poll alliance.”

She mentioned that the reason behind this decision was the less number of votes, in case of an alliance. Mayawati claimed that whenever BSP often loses when it contests in alliance with any party in Uttar Pradesh. This is because majority of the votes get transferred to the alliance.

However, she also mentioned that BSP would consider getting into an alliance with other parties after the post poll situation is assessed.

Earlier, Mayawati’s party had got into alliances with the Samajwadi Party and the Congress in the state and also the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh. The Samajwadi Party was hugely benefitted with this alliance, while BSP did not get results up to expectations.

If that was not all, Mayawati also took a dig on BJP. She said that they only indulge in the “politics of casteism and communalism.” She said that majority of the people do not want to see BJP in power.

For the unversed, BSP chief Mayawati turned 68 today. She has served as the 18th Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. She said that she has no plans of retiring from politics anytime soon.