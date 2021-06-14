New Delhi: India’s Covid cases continued to witness decline as it recorded 70,421 new Covid cases, lowest since March 31 and 3,921 deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Monday.

This is the seventh consecutive day when India has reported less than one lakh Covid cases.

On June 13, India recorded 80,834 cases.

India’s overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,95,10,410. The active cases have come down below 10 lakh. The country has 9,73,158 active cases presently and has witnessed 3,74,305 deaths so far.

Also read: Karnataka To Partially Unlock From Today In 19 Districts

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 1,19,501 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 2,81,62,947 till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 25,48,49,301 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 14,99,771 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 37,96,24,626 samples have been tested up to June 13 for Covid-19. Of these 14,92,152 samples were tested on Sunday.