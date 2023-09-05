India to Bharat: BJP fearful of INDIA alliance, says Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday attacked BJP over the proposed name change from India to Bharat, saying that the saffron party is fearful of INDIA alliance and thus attempting to change the country’s name from India to Bharat.

“I am asking, if we change the name of our alliance from INDIA to Bharat, what will they do? They will change the name of country to BJP?” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal argued that Bharat is a thousand-year-old country, and the BJP’s proposed name change is solely due to their concerns about the opposition-led INDIA alliance and the hope of gaining a few extra votes.

“This is a betrayal to the country. They have also introduced a one nation one election proposal solely because of the INDIA alliance. I tell you, they do not want to face the public every six months hence they advocate one nation one election. If the concept is accepted, I assure you they will sell cylinders for Rs 5000,” Kejriwal said.