New Delhi: India successfully carried out the final trial of anti-tank guided missile — Nag — on Thursday. The missile will be inducted soon in the India Army. In 2008, Ministry of Defence approved procurement of 300 Nag missiles and 25 missile carriers for Army.

The test was carried out at 6.45 a.m. at the Pokhran field firing ranges in Rajasthan, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said.

The missile was integrated with the actual warhead and a tank target was kept at designated range. This was launched from Nag Missile Carrier NAMICA.

The missile hit the target accurately defeating the armour.

Anti-tank guided missile has been developed by DRDO to engage highly fortified enemy tanks in day and night conditions.

The missile has “Fire & Forget” “Top Attack” capabilities with passive homing guidance to defeat all main battle tanks equipped with composite and reactive armour.

The NAG missile carrier NAMICA is an Infantry Combat Vehicle BMP2 II based system with amphibious capability. With this final user trial, NAG will enter into production phase.

The missile will be produced by Defence PSU Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), whereas Ordinance Factory Medak will produce the NAMICA.

Defence Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO and Indian Army for the successful trial of NAG Missile.

Chairman DRDO, G. Satheesh Reddy appreciated the efforts of DRDO, Indian Army and Industry in bringing the missile up to the production phase.