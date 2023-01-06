India sees slight rise in Covid-19 infections

New-Delhi: India saw a slight rise in Covid cases with 228 new infections infections reported in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative tally to 4.46 crore (4,46,79,547) , according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

With this the active cases declined to 2,503. With four fatalities, the death count stands at 5,30,714. Two deaths were reported from Kerala while one death each was reported from Bihar and Uttarakhand in last 24 hours, the data stated.

The daily positivity was recorded at 0.11 per cent while the weekly positivity recorded at 0.12 per cent.

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,46,330, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.12 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.