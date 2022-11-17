India sees slight rise in Covid-19 infections in last 24 hours

New-Delhi: India on Thursday reported 635 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,46,67,311, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

With 11 fatalities, the death toll has climbed to 5,30,546, which includes nine deaths reconciled by Kerala, according to the data.

According to the ministry website, the active cases comprise 0.02 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.79 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,29,590, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry’s website 219.83 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.