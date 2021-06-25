India reports over 51k Covid positive cases; 1,329 death in last 24 hours

New Delhi: India reported 51,667 fresh coronavirus cases in last 24 hours, according to the data released by Union Health Ministry, taking the tally to 3,01,34,445.

A total of 1,329 people died of Covid in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s death toll to 3,93,310 so far.

A total of 64,527 patients recovered in the same time span, taking the number of recoveries to 2,91,28,267. The daily active caseload declines to 6,12,868 in last 24 hours.

A total of 30,79,48,744 people have been vaccinated in the country, said reports.

The total number of samples tested up to June 24 is 39,95,68,448 including 17,35,781 samples tested on Thursday, informed Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).