India reports 830 fresh Covid-19 infections in last 24 hours

By Abhilasha 0

New-Delhi: India on Wednesday reported 830 fresh Covid-19 infections taking the cumulative tally to 4,46,45,768, according to Union health ministry data.

The death toll due to the viral disease climbed to 5,28,981 with one new fatality, union health ministry data updated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.67 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate stood at 1.05 per cent, the ministry informed.

The ministry informed, that the active cases comprise 0.05 percent of the total infections, while the Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.77 percent.

The number of people who have recuperated from Covid-19 have risen to 4,40,95,180.

