India reports 43,393 new Covid-19 cases; Daily positivity rate remains less than 3% for 18 consecutive days

New Delhi: India reported 43,393 fresh coronavirus cases, according to the data released by Union Health Ministry on Friday, taking the toll to 3,07,52,950. The weekly positivity rate remains below 5%, currently at 2.36% whereas the daily positivity rate is at 2.42% which is less than 3% for 18 consecutive days.

As many as 911 Covid patients succumb to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours that takes the cumulative number of deaths to 4,05,939.

A total of 44,459 patients recovered in the same time span, taking the number of recoveries to 2,98,88,284. The recovery rate increases to 97.19%.

The daily active caseload declines to 4,60,704 in the last 24 hours which constitutes 1.49% of total cases.

As of now, a total of 36,89,91,222 crore citizens of the country have been vaccinated including 40,23,173 in the last 24 hours.

The total number of samples tested up to July 5 is 42,70,16,605 including 17,90,708 samples tested on Thursday, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).