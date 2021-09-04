India reports 42,618 Covid-19 cases, Kerala tops the list

New Delhi: India continues to report a decline in Covid cases and logged 42,618 positives in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall country’s tally to 3,29,45,907. The country also witnessed 330 deaths in the same time span, taking the death toll to 4,40,225, according to the health ministry’s updated data on Saturday.

On Friday, the country reported 45,352 new coronavirus cases and 366 deaths.

The active caseload has also reported a substantial growth and stands at 4,05,681. The active cases account for 1.23 per cent of the total cases in India.

At the same span of time, a total of 36,385 Covid patients were discharged, pushing the overall recoveries to 3,21,00,001. The recovery rate currently stands at 97.43 per cent.

According to the ministry’s release, the weekly positivity rate is at 2.63 per cent, which is less than 3 per cent for the last 71 days. At the same time, the daily positivity rate is reported to be 2.50 per cent.

With the administration of 62,51,237 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage figure stands at 67,72,11,205 as per the provisional reports of the Health Ministry.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 17,04,970 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted 52,82,40,038 tests.