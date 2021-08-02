India reports 40,134 fresh Covid-19 cases

New Delhi: India reported 40,134 fresh coronavirus cases, which takes the tally to 3,16,95,958, according to the data released by Union Health Ministry on Monday.

As many as 422 patients have succumbed to COVID-19, which takes the total toll to 4,24,773.

A total of 36,946 patients recovered and have been discharged in the same time span, taking the number of recoveries to 3,08,57,467. The daily active caseload declines to 4,13,718 in the last 24 hours.

As of now, a total of 47,22,23,639 citizens of the country have been vaccinated including 17,06,598 in last 24 hours.

The total number of samples tested up to August 1 is 46,96,45,494 including 14,28,984 samples tested on Sunday, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).