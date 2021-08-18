India reports 35,178 Covid positives, Recovery rate currently at 97.52 %

New Delhi: India registered a marginal decline in daily Covid caseload and recorded 35,178 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, said the Covid bulletin released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday, taking the total tally to 3,22,85,857.

A total of 440 fresh deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 4,32,519, added Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India has achieved the recovery rate of 97.52 per cent.

The active caseload currently stands at 3,67,415. The active caseloads constitute 1.14 per cent of total cases, as per the bulletin released by the health ministry.

As per the data, total 37,169 patients were discharged from the hospitals and health centres in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cured to 3,14,85,923 till date in India.

The weekly positivity rate remains below 3 per cent and is currently at 1.95 per cent. The daily positivity rate continues to remain below 3 per cent for 23 continuous days and currently stands at 1.96 per cent.

Meanwhile, a total of 56,06,52,030 doses of vaccines were administered including 55,05,075 in last 24 hours, said the bulletin released by the ministry.

As many as 49,84,27,083 samples have been collected up-to August 17 including 17,97,559 samples in the last 24 hours, informed ICMR.