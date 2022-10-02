India reports 3,375 fresh Covid cases, 18 deaths today

By IANS 0 0
india covid cases today

New Delhi: India has reported 3,375 fresh Covid-19 cases and 18 deaths in the last 24 hrs, Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

With the fresh fatalities, the death toll mounted to 5,28,673.

Active caseload presently stands at 37,444 cases, accounting for 0.08 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 4,206 patients took the cumulative tally to 4,40,28,370. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.73 per cent.

India’s daily positivity rate stands at 1.28 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate in the country stands at 1.35 per cent.

A total of 2,64,127 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 89.56 crore.

As of Sunday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 218.75 crore.

Over 4.10 crore adolescents have been administered with first dose of Covid-19.

on Saturday, 3,805 Covid cases were registered in the country.

You might also like
Nation

India to add 80 airports in next 4-5 years; new rules for aerodromes

Nation

Airtel showcases India’s first 5G ambulance

Nation

Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Indian leaders pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Business

Petrol and diesel prices decrease in Bhubaneswar on Sunday

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.