India Reports 3.82 Lakh Fresh Covid Cases, Tally Mounts To 2.06 Crore

By WCE 7
Photo Credit: The Federal

New Delhi: India has reported 3,82,315 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data released on Wednesday taking the tally to 2,06,65,148.

A total of 3,780 people died of Covid in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s death toll to 2,26,188 so far. The daily active cases tally rose to 34,87,229.

A total of 3,82,315 patients recovered in the same time span, taking the number of recoveries to 1,69,51,731.

According to reports of ICMR, a total of 15,41,299 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. So far, a total of 29,48,52,078 samples have been tested in the country.

A total of 15,61,267 people have been vaccinated in the last 24 hours that takes the the total inoculation count to 16,04,94,188.

