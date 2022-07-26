India reports 14,830 fresh Covid infections, 36 deaths

By IANS
india covid cases today
File Photo

New Delhi: India on Tuesday reported marginal decline in new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, at 14,830, against 16,866 cases reported on previous day, said Union Health Ministry.

In the same period, the country has reported 36 more Covid-19 deaths, taking the nationwide death toll to 5,26,110.

Meanwhile, the active caseload of the country has marginally dropped to 1,47,512 cases, accounting for 0.34 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 18,159 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,32,46,829. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.47 per cent.

Meanwhile, India’s daily positivity rate has sharply declined to 3.48 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 4.53 per cent.

In the same period, a total of 4,26,102 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 87.31 crore.

As of Tuesday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 202.50 crore, achieved via 2,67,49,821 sessions.

Over 3.85 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

You might also like
State

Petrol and diesel prices drop in Bhubaneswar today

State

New Covid Positive Cases At 662 In Odisha In Past 24 Hours

State

Odisha Records 2 Covid Deaths In Past 24 Hours, Toll Reaches 9,135

Nation

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi pay tribute to soldiers

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.