New Delhi: India on Thursday recorded 67,208 new cases of Covid and 2,330 fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

This is the 10th consecutive day when India has reported less than one lakh Covid cases.

On June 15, India recorded 60,461 cases, lowest since March 29.

India’s overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,97,00,313. The active cases have come down below 10 lakh. The country has 8,26,740 active cases presently and has witnessed 3,81,903 deaths so far.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 1,03,570 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 2,84,91,670 till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 26,55,19,251 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 34,63,961 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 38,52,38,220 samples have been tested up to June 16 for Covid-19. Of these 19,31,249 samples were tested on Wednesday.

