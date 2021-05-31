New Delhi: India has reported the lowest daily new Covid cases of 1,52,734 in 50 days today, according to the Union Health Ministry data released on Monday taking the tally to 2,80,47,534.

A total of 3,128 people died of Covid in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s death toll to 3,29,100 so far.

A total of 2,38,022 patients recovered in the same time span, taking the number of recoveries to 2,56,92,342. The daily active caseload declines to 20,26,092 by 88,416 in last 24 hours.

The Covid recovery rate increases to 91.60%. The weekly positivity rate is currently at 9.04% and daily positivity rate at 9.07%, less than 10% for 7 consecutive days, further informed Union Health Ministry.

According to reports of ICMR, a total of 16,83,135 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. So far, a total of 34,48,66,883 samples have been tested in the country.

A total of 10,87,515 people have been vaccinated in the last 24 hours that takes the the total inoculation count to 21,31,54,129.