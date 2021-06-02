New Delhi: India has reported daily new Covid cases of 1,32,788, according to the Union Health Ministry data released on Wednesday taking the tally to 2,83,07,832.

A total of 3,207 people died of Covid in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s death toll to 3,35,102 so far.

A total of 2,31,456 patients recovered in the same time span, taking the number of recoveries to 2,61,79,085. The daily active caseload declines to 17,93,645 in last 24 hours.

According to reports of ICMR, a total of 20,19,773 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. So far, a total of 35,00,57,330 samples have been tested in the country.

A total of 25,00,029 people have been vaccinated in the last 24 hours that takes the the total inoculation count to 21,85,46,667.