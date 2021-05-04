New Delhi: Amid the COVID pandemic and shortage of oxygen in the country, India has received second shipment of two oxygen generators, 548 oxygen concentrators and 365 ventilators from Ireland on Tuesday.

According to reports, the European Union are delivering COVID aid following India’s request as the country has seen a surge in the demand for medical oxygen in the ongoing pandemic.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi expressed gratitude and tweeted, “Further strengthening our cooperation. 2nd shipment from Ireland carrying 2 oxygen generators, 548 oxygen concentrators, 365 ventilators and other medical equipment arrives. Deeply grateful to our EU partner for the support which will help add to our oxygen capacities”.

Earlier, India had received the first shipment containing 700 units of oxygen concentrators and 365 ventilators from Ireland.

India reported 3,57,229 new COVID-19 cases, 3,20,289 discharges and 3,449 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.