India logs over 5300 fresh Covid cases,active tally at 25,587

New-Delhi: India has reported 5,335 fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hours, taking the active caseload to 25,587, according to the union health ministry data updated on 6 April 2023.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.32 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.89 per cent.

The death toll increased to 5,30,929 with 13 deaths, the data updated at 8 am stated.

India also witnessed 2,826 Covid-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours and, with this, total recoveries have risen to 4,41,82,538.

Speaking of vaccination coverage, under the nationwide vaccination drive, 220.66 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

Nearly 1,993 doses were administered in the last 24 hours, the data said.