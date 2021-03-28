New-Delhi: India records 62,714 new Covid Cases which is the biggest one-day surge since October. The fresh infections have taken the total Covid tally in the country to 1,19,71,624, informed the health ministry.

India registers a steady increase in cases for the 18th day in a row.

While the death toll has increased to 1.61,552 with 312 daily new fatalities, the highest in three months.’

the active cases have increased to 4,86,310 comprising 4.06 percent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 94.58 percent, the data stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,13,23,762, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.35 percent, the data stated.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research, the total number of samples tested upto 27th March is 24,09,50,842 including 11,81,289 samples tested yesterday.