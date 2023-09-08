India logs 46 new Covid cases

India has registered 46 new Covid cases during the past 24 hours, taking the caseload to 4,49,97,583, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

New Delhi: India has registered 46 new Covid cases during the past 24 hours, taking the caseload to 4,49,97,583, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

According to the latest update by the Ministry, a total of  55 people have recovered from the disease, pushing total number of recoveries to 4,44,65,074.

The recovery rate stands 98.82 per cent. The death toll stands at 5,32,024, while active cases at 485.

As per the Ministry, more than 220.67 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered so far.

