India logs 406 Covid-19 infections, 12 fatalities in last 24 hours

New-Delhi: India on Monday logged 406 fresh Covid-19 infections, taking the cumulative tally to 4,46,69,421, according to Union Health Ministry.

With 12 fatalities, the death toll climbed to 5,30,586 which includes 11 deaths reconciled by Kerala and one death reported from Rajasthan, updates Union health ministry data.

According to the ministry website, the active cases comprise 0.01 percent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80 percent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease climbed to 4,41,32, 433, while the case fatality rate was recorded to 1.19 percent.

According to the website, 219.86 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.