Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

India logs 1,300 fresh Covid-19 cases in single day

The death toll has increased to 5,30,816 with three deaths. One death each has been reported by Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra

Nation
By Abhilasha 0
India Covid cases

New-Delhi: India on Thursday reported 1,300 fresh cases of Covid-19 with active cases at 7,605, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll has increased to 5,30,816 with three deaths. One death each has been reported by Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra, according to the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity was recorded at 1.46 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 1.08 per cent. The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,99, 418).

Take a look

BJP appoints new party presidents in Rajasthan, Bihar, Delhi &…

2 drunk passengers onboard IndiGo Dubai-Mumbai flight create ruckus

The active cases now comprise 0.02 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.79 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,60,997, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

In the last 24 hours,a total of 92.06 crore tests for the detection of Covid have been conducted so far with 89,078 tests being conducted.

 

Abhilasha 5925 news

Journalist, a foodie, a saree lover, travelling is just love,cheerful,lively ,sometimes moody and a proud Odia

You might also like
Nation

Surat Court convicts Rahul Gandhi guilty in defamation case over ‘Modi surname’…

Nation

Manish Tewari moves adjournment notice to discuss China border issue

Nation

Death becomes expensive as wood prices soar!

Nation

2 Youths arrested for murder of Punjab truck driver in Lucknow

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7