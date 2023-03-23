India logs 1,300 fresh Covid-19 cases in single day

New-Delhi: India on Thursday reported 1,300 fresh cases of Covid-19 with active cases at 7,605, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll has increased to 5,30,816 with three deaths. One death each has been reported by Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra, according to the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity was recorded at 1.46 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 1.08 per cent. The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,99, 418).

The active cases now comprise 0.02 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.79 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,60,997, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

In the last 24 hours,a total of 92.06 crore tests for the detection of Covid have been conducted so far with 89,078 tests being conducted.