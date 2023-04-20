India logs 12,591 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, active cases stand at 65,286

New-Delhi: India on Thursday recorded 12,591 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data.

The active caseload currently stands at 65,286 according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The daily positivity rate is at 5.46% and the recovery rate is at 98.67%.

