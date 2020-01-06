IND v SL: Guwahati fans sing Vande Mataram, video goes viral

New Delhi: A video of cricket fans singing the Indian national song “Vande Mataram” during the first T20I match between India and Sri Lanka at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati has gone viral on Twitter.

Before the start of the match on Sunday, which was abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled, the crowd sang Vande Mataram in absolute synchronization. The 23-second video, tweeted by BCCI along with a caption, “Guwahati, you beauty #INDvSL”, received 365.3K views, 9.5K retweets and 53.9K likes.

A user on micro-blogging site wrote, “2011 World Cup final wali feeling aa rahi h.”

“I am a Sri Lankan. But moments I get goosebumps because of @arrahman music and fans…”, said another.

A Twitterati stated, “That’s the game sprint. Cricket is the religion of india and @sachin_rt God of cricket.”

Another post read, “That’s proof that we #Assamese are proud Indians but #AssamRejectsCAA #jaiaaiaxom.”