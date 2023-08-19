In a first, NTPC starts trial run of hydrogen bus in Leh

Leh: For the first time, NTPC has started a three-month long trial run for hydrogen-fired buses in Leh as part of its efforts towards achieving a carbon-neutral Ladakh.

The first hydrogen bus reached Leh on August 17 as part of a three-month-long process of field trials, roadworthiness tests and other statutory procedures.

This will be India’s first-ever deployment of hydrogen buses on public roads, it claimed.

The first of its kind green hydrogen mobility project at 11,562 feet (above sea level) is co-located with a dedicated solar plant of 1.7 megawatt (MW) for providing renewable power.

The fuel cell buses are designed for operation in sub-zero temperatures in rarefied atmosphere, typical to such altitude locations which is a unique feature of this project.

NTPC is committed to achieve 60 GW of Renewable Energy capacity by 2032 and be a major player in Green Hydrogen Technology and Energy Storage domain. The company is taking up several initiatives towards decarbonization such as Hydrogen blending,Carbon capture,EV buses and Smart NTPC townships.