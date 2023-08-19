In a first, NTPC starts trial run of hydrogen bus in Leh

NTPC  has started a three-month long trial run for hydrogen-fired buses in Leh as part of its efforts towards achieving a carbon-neutral Ladakh.

By Abhilasha 0

Leh: For the first time, NTPC  has started a three-month long trial run for hydrogen-fired buses in Leh as part of its efforts towards achieving a carbon-neutral Ladakh.

The first hydrogen bus reached Leh on August 17 as part of a three-month-long process of field trials, roadworthiness tests and other statutory procedures.

This will be India’s first-ever deployment of hydrogen buses on public roads, it claimed.

Must Read

Watch: Woman exposes elderly man who took indecent photos of…

‘AC Helmet’ introduced for comfort and safety of…

The first of its kind green hydrogen mobility project at 11,562 feet (above sea level) is co-located with a dedicated solar plant of 1.7 megawatt (MW) for providing renewable power.

The fuel cell buses are designed for operation in sub-zero temperatures in rarefied atmosphere, typical to such altitude locations which is a unique feature of this project.

NTPC is committed to achieve 60 GW of Renewable Energy capacity by 2032 and be a major player in Green Hydrogen Technology and Energy Storage domain. The company is taking up several initiatives towards decarbonization such as Hydrogen blending,Carbon capture,EV buses and Smart NTPC townships.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans