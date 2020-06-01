IMD to release second monsoon forecast on June 1

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department is slated to issue the second stage Long Range Forecast (LRF) for South-West Monsoon Season rainfall on Monday.

The Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences will brief the press through online video conferencing.

Each year, the weather bureau issues LRF in two stages — the first stage forecast is issued in the month of April, while the second one is issued in June.

In its first stage forecast, IMD had predicted normal monsoon this year.

“We will have a normal monsoon this year. Quantitatively the monsoon rainfall during the monsoon season 2020 is expected to be 100 per cent of its long period average with an error of +5 or -5 per cent,” Madhavan Rajeevan, Earth Sciences Secretary, had said on April 15.

The IMD had predicted onset of monsoon in Kerala on June 1, in Chennai on June 4, in Hyderabad on June 8, in Pune June 10 and Mumbai on June 11 and Delhi June 27.