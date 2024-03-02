IMD predicts above-normal maximum temperature in most parts of the country from March to May

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that most part of the country are likely to experience above normal maximum temperature in March to May.

In it’s recent tweet, the department mention, “During the upcoming hot weather season (March to May (MAM)), above-normal maximum temperatures are most likely over most parts of the country, except over some isolated areas of Northwest, Northeast, Central and Peninsular India where normal to below-normal maximum temperatures are most likely.”

Meanwhile, the Government of Odisha School and Mass Education Department has directed the schools under its jurisdiction to take measures for the heatwave situation in 2024 during the summers.

A letter has been issued to the schools for preparedness and precautionary measures to be taken to tackle the heatwave situation during summer, 2024. The following guidelines will be maintained in all Schools under School and Mass Education Department that is the Government schools, Government Aided schools and the private schools.

Following are the precautions that need to be taken:

In schools, colleges and other academic, technical institutions, extra care has to be taken to ensure availability of drinking water. Wherever required, tube wells inside the school campus may be repaired to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply. Sufficient ORS are also to be kept in Schools, Colleges and provided to students/ staff requiring the same. Outdoor activities have to be restricted so as the students not to be exposed to heat wave condition. Most importantly, all the parents should be sensitized to ensure that their children carry a water bottle while going to school/ college. This should be sufficiently publicized to create awareness among the parents. Schools may also be advised to allocate some time during school hours to give heat wave precautionary tips to the students.