IMD issues code red warning for cold wave in Delhi, Haryana

New Delhi, Dec 28: A code red warning has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for Sunday for the cold wave conditions in Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh.

Code red, under the IMD’s classification, is the highest level and a warning for the public to take action in adverse weather.

According to an IMD bulletin on Saturday night, on Sunday, cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are very likely in many pockets over Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh, in some pockets over Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, in isolated pockets over Madhya Pradesh and cold wave conditions in some pockets over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and in isolated pockets over Bihar, north Gujarat and Odisha.

The IMD said in a bulletin that as per the prevailing meteorological conditions, cold day to severe cold day conditions in many pockets are very likely till Sunday over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, north Rajasthan, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh with some improvements on Sunday with cold day to severe cold day conditions at some pockets in these areas.

Cold day conditions are likely to prevail at isolated pockets over these regions on Monday and abate thereafter. Dense to very dense fog in isolated pockets in morning hours very likely till Sunday morning over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, north Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, north Madhya Pradesh and abate thereafter.

As per IMD, the minimum temperature on Sunday will be 3 degrees Celsius and the maximum will be 13 degrees Celsius. On Monday the minimum temperature will be 3 degrees Celsius and the maximum will be 14 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, the respective minimum and maximum temperatures were 3 degrees and 11 degrees. The maximum temperatures will start inching up from Sunday.

While Saturday has been classified as a cold day by IMD, Sunday and Monday will be cold wave days.