IIT Student found dead in hostel room in Guwahati, police suspect suicide

Guwahati: In a tragic incident, an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Guwahati student was found dead in the hostel room in the campus premises.

The deceased hailed from Bihar’s Samastipur area.

According to preliminary investigation, the police said it’s a case of suicide. But the family have raised allegations of ragging and murder and demanded a thorough investigation into the matter.

Later, the IIT Guwahati issued a statement expressing grief over the student’s death. “It is with deep regret that IIT Guwahati shares the unfortunate news of the death of a male student on campus on 10th April. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family, and we are providing them with the necessary support during this difficult time. The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident. Our thoughts are with the grieving family. Keeping the privacy of the student and sensitivity of this incident in consideration, the media is requested to maintain discretion while reporting on this incident.”

