8 Degree Colleges & Kalahandi University served show-cause notice, here’s why

The Higher Education department has issued the show-cause notice for failing to attend the training programme on e-admission into UG courses under SAMS for 2023-24.

Bhubaneswar: The Higher Education department of Odisha government has reportedly issued show-cause notice to as many as 8 Degree Colleges and Kalahandi University.

The Higher Education department has issued the show-cause notice for failing to attend the training program on e-admission into UG courses under SAMS for 2023-24.

It is to be noted here that the State government has on January this year served show-cause notices to as many as 19 degree colleges of the State for not updating admission data within timeline under Student Academic Management System (SAMS) for the academic session 2022-23.

